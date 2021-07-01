Abstract

The child or young person with suspected poisoning is a relatively common emergency presentation in paediatrics. The toxic agent is frequently known, though on occasion a significant amount of detective work is required. Fortunately, poisoning causing significant harm is rare, but the possibility is ever present. The cornerstone of assessment and management is good medical and nursing care, combined with early recourse to specialist advice when the risk or presence of significant harm is identified. An overview of the approach to these clinical situations is outlined with practical examples provided to illustrate this for common poisons.

