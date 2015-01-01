|
Ahorsu DK, Chung K, Wong HH, Yiu MGC, Mok YF, Lei KS, Tsang HWH. Asian J. Soc. Health Behav. 2021; 4(1): 8-14.
(Copyright © 2021, Social Determinants of Health Research Center, Qazvin University of Medical Sciences)
Introduction: This exploratory cross-sectional study examined the effect of depression on neuropsychological and community function among major depressive disorder (MDD) outpatients without comorbidity in comparison with healthy controls (HCs). Methods: Sixty-nine participants (23 for each group) participated in the study. They were assessed on psychological, neuropsychological function, and community function skills. Results: The results revealed that first episode MDD and recurrent episodes MDD outpatients still have a significantly higher level of depression, impaired mental state, and executive function and worse community function compared with HCs. Intervariable relationships analysis revealed qualitative differences between the three groups. Conclusion: The study provides preliminary evidence that MDD outpatients may need more targeted cognitive and psychosocial interventions to improve their executive and community function skills. Larger-scale studies to increase the validity and generalizability of the pilot data are suggested.
