Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Many health care providers experience physical and verbal abuse from patients and their visitors. This abuse is a form of workplace violence and likely has negative implications for the providers well-being. The objective of our study was to determine the rates of nonphysical workplace violence against emergency medicine (EM) trainees with a focus on prevalence by provider gender.



METHODS: This was a single-center prospective cohort study using tally counters to track occurrences of nonphysical workplace violence perpetrated by patients and their visitors against EM trainees in the adult emergency department.



RESULTS: There were a total of 39 completed responses submitted by 22 respondents. Of the 22 respondents, 14 identified as women and eight identified as men. On average, both men and women experienced near daily occurrences of nonphysical workplace violence. However, women experienced higher rates compared to their colleagues who are men with a mean of three occurrences per day versus 0.9, respectively.



CONCLUSION: We found that women trainees were more likely to experience nonphysical workplace violence from patients and their visitors.

Language: en