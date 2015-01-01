|
Snavely C, Romeo M, Ciardiello A, Mojica M. AEM Educ. Train. 2021; 5(3): e10630.
(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)
34471789
OBJECTIVES: Many health care providers experience physical and verbal abuse from patients and their visitors. This abuse is a form of workplace violence and likely has negative implications for the providers well-being. The objective of our study was to determine the rates of nonphysical workplace violence against emergency medicine (EM) trainees with a focus on prevalence by provider gender.
Language: en
workplace violence; discrimination; emergency medicine housestaff; emergency medicine resident; emergency medicine trainee; gender bias; nonphysical workplace violence; verbal abuse