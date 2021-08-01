Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Mortality attributed to fire and flame for children (0-14 years) over a fifty-year period has not been previously analyzed in Australia. The literature has focused on these deaths over a shorter time period or disaggregated with other causes of burns or deaths in one burns center. However, mortality associated with fire/flames affects this age group the greatest. The aims of this study are to: (1) develop a trends analysis of fire and flames mortality between1968 to 2016, using the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) mortality database and, (2) determine the association of interventions with fire and flames mortality using the Haddon's categorical intervention framework.



METHODS: International Classification of Disease (ICD) codes were extracted and code equivalencies between ICD 8, 9, 10 and the Australian Bureau of Statistics for fire/flames data between 1968--2016 were assessed. To determine whether population changes affected the risks of mortality, the frequency and, rates per 100,000 were used. A literature review was conducted that summarized the current knowledge of interventions associated with the major decreases in the fire and flames mortality rate.



RESULTS: In Australia, we found was a downward trend for the period although with significant variation from year to year when compared to external cause mortality. Additionally, there were multiple successful interventions associated with a sustained decrease in mortality. After 2016, child fire-related mortality remains a problem particularly in low socioeconomic groups and indigenous peoples. A combination of research, public awareness, engineering, legal enforcement, advancements in burns care and, evidence-based policy development all have a role to play in future injury prevention initiatives. Although direct causation to an individual is not possible, associations can be drawn from interventions on a population level to decreases in mortality.



CONCLUSION: We found was a steady decline in both rates and frequency of childhood fire and flames mortality from 1968 to 2016 associated with multiple interventions.

Language: en