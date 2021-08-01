|
Chang SSM, Freemantle J, Drummer OH. Burns 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
INTRODUCTION: Mortality attributed to fire and flame for children (0-14 years) over a fifty-year period has not been previously analyzed in Australia. The literature has focused on these deaths over a shorter time period or disaggregated with other causes of burns or deaths in one burns center. However, mortality associated with fire/flames affects this age group the greatest. The aims of this study are to: (1) develop a trends analysis of fire and flames mortality between1968 to 2016, using the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) mortality database and, (2) determine the association of interventions with fire and flames mortality using the Haddon's categorical intervention framework.
Language: en
Australia; Mortality; Fire; Children 0–14 years; Flames; Long-term database