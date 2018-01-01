SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Basnet A, Shrestha D, Chaulagain S, Thapa A, Khadka M, Regmi B, Khadka M, Adhikari K, Thapa AJ, Pokharel S, Singh KK, Syangtang P, Adhikari S. F1000Res. 2021; 10: 556.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, F1000 Research)

DOI

10.12688/f1000research.54327.1

PMID

34471518

Abstract

Background  Poisoning has become a major public health problem, with the intent in most cases being self-harm and commit suicide. This study highlights the psychological and clinical-epidemiological profile of patients visiting Scheer Memorial Adventist Hospital after poisoning.  Methods  This retrospective record-based study was done among poisoning patients of a hospital in Nepal from 1st January 2018 to 31st December 2020. Data were analyzed using STATA version-15.  Results  Out of 134 total poisoning cases, 71 had consumed organophosphate compounds. The majority of the cases were female (59.2% in organophosphate groups, 69.8% in non-organophosphate groups). The circumstances of poisoning were mostly suicidal (95.8% in organophosphate groups, 90.5% in non-organophosphate groups) and the reasons for this being mostly family disputes. Organophosphate groups had 8.41 times higher odds of having complications when compared to non-organophosphorus compounds.   Conclusions  The majority of the poisoning cases were suicidal in nature and family disputes being the major reason for the intake of a poisonous substance. This demands that more attention be given to psychological and family counseling to resolve any disputes, as well as psychological management of poisoning cases after medical management. Also, a strong regulatory mechanism should be imposed to control the easy access to poisonous substances.


Language: en

Keywords

organophosphates; Nepal; suicide

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print