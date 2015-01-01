|
Citation
|
Snow J, Moorman J, Romano E. J. Child Sex. Abus. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Childhood sexual abuse (CSA) is a form of child maltreatment which has been increasingly recognized as a common experience among men. Research on male CSA remains under-developed but suggests many negative mental health impacts. The current study examined the link between mental health outcomes and different emotion regulation strategies among 69 adult men. Men completed measures on their current mental well-being, and participated in a clinical interview about emotion regulation strategies used to manage memories about their sexual victimization.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
mental health; emotion regulation; Sexual abuse; men; externalizing; internalizing