Abstract

PURPOSE: To explore the experiences, information needs and preferences of children who have had a concussion and their parents who have cared for them.



DESIGN: Qualitative description.



METHODS: Semi-structured qualitative interviews were conducted via Zoom with children who have had a concussion between ages 5 and 16 years and parents who have cared for a child with a concussion. Interviews were audio-recorded and transcribed.



RESULTS: Fourteen interviews were conducted with children and parents who have experiences with concussion. Four major themes were identified: (1) mechanism of injury and concussion symptoms experienced by children, (2) parent concerns, emotions, and health care experience with child's concussion, (3) concussions affect more than just your head and, (4) health information seeking, and preferences of parents and children related to concussion. Children and their parents have unique experiences, information needs and preferences regarding concussion. PRACTICE IMPLICATIONS: This information offers valuable insights about developing resources about childhood concussion that parents and children will find useful and relevant. This research has direct relevance to healthcare professionals who may encounter children with concussion in their daily practice so they can ensure the needs of children and families are being met. Our findings will be used to create the content for an innovative knowledge translation tool about pediatric concussion.

