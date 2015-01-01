Abstract

CASE: We present a case of an isolated palmar, open dislocation of the capitate that occurred after a crush injury from an all-terrain vehicle rollover accident. The capitate was completely dislocated, rotated 90 degrees in the coronal plane with only soft-tissue attachments palmarly, and associated with a 4 cm open wound. A successful outcome was achieved via surgical reduction with percutaneous fixation. A follow-up at 44 months demonstrated good range of motion and no pain.



CONCLUSION: Capitate dislocations are extremely rare. Prompt identification and surgical reduction can lead to successful outcomes.

