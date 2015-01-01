SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Janish T, Blotter R. JBJS Case Connect. 2021; 11(3): e21.00164.

(Copyright © 2021, Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery, Inc., Publisher Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

10.2106/JBJS.CC.21.00164

unavailable

CASE: We present a case of an isolated palmar, open dislocation of the capitate that occurred after a crush injury from an all-terrain vehicle rollover accident. The capitate was completely dislocated, rotated 90 degrees in the coronal plane with only soft-tissue attachments palmarly, and associated with a 4 cm open wound. A successful outcome was achieved via surgical reduction with percutaneous fixation. A follow-up at 44 months demonstrated good range of motion and no pain.

CONCLUSION: Capitate dislocations are extremely rare. Prompt identification and surgical reduction can lead to successful outcomes.


Language: en
