Abstract

BACKGROUND: Stand-up paddleboarding (SUP) is a water sport that has gained in popularity. Still, very little is known about its injury profile.



PURPOSE: To analyze the incidence, mechanisms, and risk factors for SUP-related injuries in mainly calm waters and the use of safety equipment. STUDY DESIGN: Descriptive epidemiology study.



METHODS: The authors distributed an online survey that gathered information on characteristics, injury history over the past 12 months, use of (safety) equipment, and health issues of SUP riders in German-speaking countries.



RESULTS: A total of 438 participants completed the survey. The mean participant age was 45 years (range, 8-82 years), 48% were female athletes, and 19.6% took part in competitions. Over the past 12 months, 72 (17%) of 431 respondents experienced a SUP-related injury, resulting in an overall incidence rate (IR) of 1.95 injuries per 1000 hours of activity. Male competitive athletes using a hardboard had the highest risk of injury. The IR for competitive riders was higher (3.21 injuries per 1000 hours) than that for recreational riders (1.41 injuries per 1000 hours). Mechanisms of injury were overuse (n = 29) and contact with the board (n = 18) or ground (n = 12). Injuries affected mainly muscles/tendons and joints of the upper arm/shoulder (n = 20), followed by wrist/hand (n = 18), knee (n = 16), elbow/forearm (n = 12), and foot (n = 11). The highest risk of injury occurred when paddling in wild water (33.3%), followed by SUP surfing (29.4%), and the lowest risk occurred while paddling on a lake (16.1%). A life vest was always used by 27, depending on the situation by 201, and never by 202 participants; a leash was always used by 161, depending on the situation by 244, and never by 26 participants. Of the 272 participants who paddled in winter, 253 wore a drysuit or wetsuit, whereas 19 paddled without any special clothing.



CONCLUSION: SUP-related injuries predominantly happened in wild water or while SUP surfing, and male competitive athletes using a hardboard had the highest risk of injury. The main mechanisms of injury were overuse and hitting the board or ground. The upper extremity was more prone to injury, followed by the knee and foot. More effort should be made to educate paddlers on the necessity and correct use of the life vest, leash, and specialized outfits.

