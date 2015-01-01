Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Reducing aggressive tendencies among care receivers in the emergency department has great economic and psychological benefits for care receivers, staff, and health care organizations. In a study conducted in a large multicultural hospital emergency department, we examined how cultural factors relating to ethnicity interact to enhance care receivers' satisfaction and reduce their aggressive tendencies. Specifically, we explored how care receivers' cultural affiliation, individual cultural characteristics, and the cultural situational setting interact to increase care receivers' satisfaction and reduce their aggressive tendencies.



METHOD: Data were collected using survey responses from 214 care receivers. We use structural equation models and the bootstrap method to analyze the data.



RESULTS: Care receivers' openness to diversity (an individual cultural characteristic) was positively related to their satisfaction that was associated with lower aggressive tendencies, only when they were affiliated with a cultural minority group and when the cultural situational setting included language accessibility.



CONCLUSION: Our results demonstrate that cultural affiliation, individual cultural characteristics, and cultural situational setting can affect care receivers' satisfaction and aggressive tendencies in a multicultural emergency department context. In particular, high cultural openness of care receivers, and making information accessible in their native language, increased satisfaction and reduced aggressive tendencies among cultural minority care receivers in our study.

