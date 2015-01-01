|
Citation
Lisak A, Efrat-Treister D, Glikson E, Zeldetz V, Schwarzfuchs D. PLoS One 2021; 16(9): e0256513.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Public Library of Science)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Reducing aggressive tendencies among care receivers in the emergency department has great economic and psychological benefits for care receivers, staff, and health care organizations. In a study conducted in a large multicultural hospital emergency department, we examined how cultural factors relating to ethnicity interact to enhance care receivers' satisfaction and reduce their aggressive tendencies. Specifically, we explored how care receivers' cultural affiliation, individual cultural characteristics, and the cultural situational setting interact to increase care receivers' satisfaction and reduce their aggressive tendencies.
Language: en