Katato HK, Gautam M, Akinyemi EO. Prim. Care Companion CNS Disord. 2021; 23(5): 20br03017.
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has introduced a serious threat to psychiatric inpatients, which lies, literally, within the masks required to prevent viral spread. On our inpatient psychiatric unit, a female patient attempted suicide between 15-minute safety checks by using the metal nose bridge inside a hospital-issued procedure mask to make a deep incision in her forearm. This suicide attempt led to an emergency department visit and laceration repair. This incident prompted an in-depth look at our self-harm prevention processes, resulting in a new protocol that eliminates the nose bridge for all patients' masks within our psychiatric facility. Herein, we share research on the safety and utilization of this strategy.
