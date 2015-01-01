SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Ramtekkar U, Maras M, Ell W, Nicol G, Young-Walker L. Psychiatr. Serv. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, American Psychiatric Association)

DOI

10.1176/appi.ps.202100074

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Because of significant shortages in the behavioral health workforce, primary care providers (PCPs) have become the de facto mental health providers to address poor access to mental health care. Child psychiatry access programs (CPAPs) could support PCPs through case consultations. This column describes the innovative Missouri Child Psychiatry Access Project, highlighting the unique enhancements to existing CPAPs and the partnership between community and academic settings to support behavioral health access in primary care. Using an implementation science approach, the authors applied the RE-AIM (reach, effectiveness, adoption, implementation, maintenance) framework to disseminate replicable steps for other systems; they also discuss future directions for expanding utility and scope.


Language: en

Keywords

Primary care; Child psychiatry/general; Community consultation; Individual programs

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print