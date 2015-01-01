Abstract

Because of significant shortages in the behavioral health workforce, primary care providers (PCPs) have become the de facto mental health providers to address poor access to mental health care. Child psychiatry access programs (CPAPs) could support PCPs through case consultations. This column describes the innovative Missouri Child Psychiatry Access Project, highlighting the unique enhancements to existing CPAPs and the partnership between community and academic settings to support behavioral health access in primary care. Using an implementation science approach, the authors applied the RE-AIM (reach, effectiveness, adoption, implementation, maintenance) framework to disseminate replicable steps for other systems; they also discuss future directions for expanding utility and scope.

