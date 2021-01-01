Abstract

Suicide is the second leading cause of death among 10- to 25-year-olds, and suicidal behavior is four times more likely among youth who enter juvenile justice settings. The current quality improvement work aimed to improve the use of suicide prevention practices in a behavioral health unit within a juvenile detention center and was informed by the Plan-Do-Study-Act method and the Exploration, Preparation, Implementation, and Sustainment model of evidence-based practice implementation. Aligned with guidelines for suicide prevention in juvenile detention, the quality improvement work resulted in the implementation of universal screening and assessment of behavioral health concerns and the Stanley and Brown Safety Planning Intervention. We review the quality improvement process, provide an overview of the final clinical model, including methods for tailoring and sustainably implementing the Safety Planning Intervention within juvenile detention, and end with a case example and future directions to expand the impact of this work. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2021 APA, all rights reserved).



Keywords: Juvenile justice

Language: en