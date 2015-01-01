SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Chhetri TB, Ghaffar UB, Ahmed SM. Indian J. Forensic Med. Toxicol. 2021; 15(3): 551-556.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, All-India Institute of Medical Sciences. Deptartment of Forensic Medicine)

DOI

10.37506/ijfmt.v15i3.15362

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Alcohol is well-established risk factors for road traffic deaths around the world.

METHOD:This is a cross-sectional study to assess the prevalence of alcohol consumption among the victims of fatalroad traffic accidents in Imphal, Manipur. A detailed post-mortem examination was carried out among160 victims and blood alcohol concentration was assessed by Cavett test and then quantified by gas liquidchromatography.

RESULT: A total of 40 (25%) cases were found to be positive for alcohol in the blood. Mostof the cases 11(27.5%) occurred in age group of 21-30 years and 41- 50 years, respectively. Maximumnumber of cases 13(32.5%) showed blood alcohol concentration of 90-120 mg% while 7(17.5%) casesshowed readings above 180 mg%.

CONCLUSION: This study found that driving under the influence of alcohol,exponentially increases the risk of having an accident which could be fatal in its outcome.

Keywords: Ethanol impaired driving


Language: en

Keywords

alcohol; drunk driving; post-mortem examination; Road traffic accident

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print