Gizela BA, Wiraagni IA, Suhartini, Public NM. Indian J. Forensic Med. Toxicol. 2021; 15(3): 2685-2692.
(Copyright © 2021, All-India Institute of Medical Sciences. Deptartment of Forensic Medicine)
Death can occur anywhere, with or without prior treatment by a healthcare professional. A good and complete death registry will meet the information needs. Such a registry will also enhance community safety efforts and policymaking in the health and population sectors. Analysis of risk factors, signs, and symptoms observed before death provides useful information for estimating diseases or causes of death. Verbal autopsy data must be explored in more depth to protect public law and improve health statistics.
Language: en
cause of death; surveillance system; verbal autopsy; way of death