Pramesti NA, Widajati N. Indian J. Forensic Med. Toxicol. 2021; 15(3): 3689-3697.
INTRODUCTION: The number of vehicles in Indonesia has increased every year. The number of two-wheeled vehicles in 2016 was 105.150.082 units and increased to 111.988.863 in 2017 and 120.101.047 in 2018. Unfortunately, along with the increase in motorized vehicle users, the rate of traffic accidents that occurred also increased. One of the causes of the high number of traffic accidents in Indonesia is a large number of jobs in the transportation sector, such as online motorcycle taxis. This study aims to identify the factors that cause traffic accidents, including those caused by fatigue, negligence, knowledge of safety riding, and length of work for online motorcycle taxi drivers.
Motorcycle; Online Taxis; Personal Factor; Traffic Accident