Abstract

In 2020, during the 146th session of the WHO Executive Board called for accelerated action to reduce the harmful use of alcohol and requested the WHO Director-General to develop a strategy for the year 2022 to 2030 to initiate the Universal plan to reduce the ill effects of alcohol as a public health priority.



The idea behind the universal plan is to improve health and social outcomes among individuals, families and communities, with focus shifting towards reduced disease and death rate due to ill effects of alcohol and its consequences. It ensures that the universal plan will promote and facilitate local, regional and universal actions to prevent and manage the ill effects of alcohol.1



Magnitude of alcohol problem in India Across the globe, 30 lakhs die in a year from ill effects of alcohol, which contributes 5.3% of all deaths. The ill effects of alcohol are a phenomenal factor in more than 200 conditions. Over all 5.1 % of the global burden of disease and injury is attributable to alcohol, as measured in disability- adjusted life years (DALYs).



Alcohol intake leads to death and disability in early years. In the middle-aged adults nearly 13.5% of the total mortality are alcohol-related. There is a linkage between ill effects of alcohol with mental and behavioral disorders, including other disease conditions and injuries.2



Most of the Indian population lives free from alcohol. But alcohol acts as a constraint in the progress of our country. Alcohol use is widely prevalent in Indian society and consequently results in the form of injurious physical health outcomes like alcohol use disorders, liver cirrhosis, traffic injuries, pancreatitis, various cancers, interpersonal violence, suicides, tuberculosis, epilepsy, hypertension, pancreatitis and mood disorder.



Alcoholism is one of the leading causes of death and disability both globally and nationally. Alcohol is the most common psychoactive substance consumed by our citizens. Consumption of alcohol among men (27.3%) is higher compared to women (1.6%). For every single woman there are 17 men who consumes alcohol ...

