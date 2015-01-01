|
Ali NAL. Indian J. Forensic Med. Toxicol. 2021; 15(3): 4927-4937.
(Copyright © 2021, All-India Institute of Medical Sciences. Deptartment of Forensic Medicine)
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Adolescence is a phase of exposure to several risk behaviors which lead to high morbidity ratesand different health issues. Study aim: To evaluate the communal health difficulties and risk behavior amongsecondary school students and to suggest health guidelines for students to minimize these risk behaviors.Subject and Methods: correlational design as descriptive was used in the current work. Setting: The currentwork pereformed at 2 secondary schools: El-Saneya secondary school for girls and El- Khedewey secondaryschool for boys - Governorate of Cairo. Sample: 180 students were randomly selected from first and secondsecondary grades from each school. Tools: three parts questionnaire sheet was prepared part I: demographicstudents characteristic, part II: communal health difficulties (social, physical, and psychological), part III:common risk behavior executed via secondary school students.
health difficulties; risk behaviors.; secondary school students