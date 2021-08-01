Abstract

In this paper, we examine the empirical and theoretical support for the idea that experiences of isolation can intensify substance use, even among those in committed close relationships, and can increase the likelihood of negative conflict behaviors, including intimate partner violence (IPV). Cross-section, longitudinal, and laboratory-based research suggests that individuals and couples who report experiences of social exclusion and have fewer social supports experience more mental health problems, more negative emotional experiences, and higher levels of stress. These negative outcomes spur coping efforts to reduce these distressing states, which often involve pain-relieving substances such as alcohol. Therefore, in this paper we describe how dynamic models of relationship conflict and IPV can integrate alcohol and substance use patterns among both individuals and couples to understand and predict contexts leading to conflict escalation and IPV perpetration.

Language: en