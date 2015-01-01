|
Butler T, Schofield PW, Knight L, Ton B, Greenberg D, Scott RJ, Grant L, Keech AC, Gebski V, Jones J, Ellis A, Weatherburn D, Wilhelm K, Jones A, Churchill A, Allnutt S, Mitchell PB, Chappell D, D'Este C, Villa D, Carr V. BMJ Open 2021; 11(9): e044656.
(Copyright © 2021, BMJ Publishing Group)
INTRODUCTION: Considerable evidence supports an association between poor impulse control (impulsivity) and violent crime. Furthermore, impulsivity and aggression has been associated with reduced levels of serotonergic activity in the brain. Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) are a class of anti-depressants that aim to regulate brain serotonin concentrations. Several small studies in psychiatric populations have administered SSRIs to impulsive--aggressive individuals, resulting in reduced impulsivity, anger, aggression and depression. However, no clinical trial has been undertaken in a criminal justice population. This protocol describes the design and implementation of the first systematic study of the potential benefits of SSRIs in impulsive---violent offenders who are at high risk of reoffending.
Language: en
public health; forensic psychiatry; impulse control disorders