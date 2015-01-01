|
Hasegawa T, Matsumoto R, Yamamoto Y, Okada M. BMJ Open 2021; 11(9): e049538.
(Copyright © 2021, BMJ Publishing Group)
OBJECTIVES: To explore the mechanisms of reduction of suicide mortality in Japan (from 25.7 to 16.5 per 100 000 population) between 2009 and 2018, the present study determined the effects of execution amounts of regional suicide prevention programmes (Emergency Fund to Enhance Community-Based Suicide Countermeasure: EFECBSC) on gender-specific trends of suicide mortality by disaggregated methods. DESIGN AND SETTING: Stepwise multiple regression analysis was used to determine the effects of execution amounts of 10 subdivisions of execution amounts of financial support for regional suicide prevention programmes (EFECBSC) on suicide methods and gender disaggregated suicide mortalities in Japan between 2009 and 2018 using the statistical data obtained from national governmental database.
public health; suicide & self-harm; health economics