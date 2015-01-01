Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To explore the mechanisms of reduction of suicide mortality in Japan (from 25.7 to 16.5 per 100 000 population) between 2009 and 2018, the present study determined the effects of execution amounts of regional suicide prevention programmes (Emergency Fund to Enhance Community-Based Suicide Countermeasure: EFECBSC) on gender-specific trends of suicide mortality by disaggregated methods. DESIGN AND SETTING: Stepwise multiple regression analysis was used to determine the effects of execution amounts of 10 subdivisions of execution amounts of financial support for regional suicide prevention programmes (EFECBSC) on suicide methods and gender disaggregated suicide mortalities in Japan between 2009 and 2018 using the statistical data obtained from national governmental database.



RESULTS: The suicide mortalities by the most common/frequent suicide methods, hanging, charcoal burning and jumping were significantly decreased between 2009 and 2018. Male hanging suicide was decreased by prefectural enlightenment, municipal development programmes, but female hanging suicide was decreased by municipal personal consultation programmes. Municipal development and enlightenment programmes decreased male and female charcoal-burning suicide mortalities, respectively. Jumping suicide was decreased by prefectural telephone consultation programmes but was unexpectedly increased by municipal personal consultation and enlightenment programmes.



CONCLUSIONS: This study revealed the contribution of ECEFBSC on reduction of suicide mortalities, especially hanging, charcoal-burning and jumping suicides, via enhancement of regional suicide prevention programmes in Japan; however, notably, the 'means substitution' from parts of hanging and charcoal burning to jumping is probably generated by EFECBSC. Therefore, these findings provide important aspects for planning evidence-based and cost-effective regional suicide prevention programmes.

