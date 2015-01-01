Abstract

The killing of Black, Indigenous and Persons of Colour by police in response to mental health crisis demands system transformation. So long as awareness of root cause issues continues to be misunderstood, any potential solutions for Black, Indigenous and Persons of Colour in mental health crisis is erroneous. The core concepts of critical race theory may be a catalyst in that process for change. Critical race theory provides a starting point through awareness, rather than avoidance, of racism's persistent and impactful legacy. This article amplifies critical race theory for adoption in Canadian healthcare and community mental health, specifically in models of care with police partnerships.

