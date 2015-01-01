SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Fekih-Romdhane F, Amri A, Cheour M. Early Interv. Psychiatry 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/eip.13211

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Similarly to patients with schizophrenia, non-clinical individuals with schizotypal traits have been reported to show an increased risk for suicide-related outcomes. We aimed to assess suicidal ideation, and to determine factors that may have associations with help-seeking attitudes in high schizotypal individuals as compared to low schizotypal individuals.

METHOD: We carried out a cross-sectional survey. The Schizotypal Personality Questionnaire, the attitudes toward seeking professional psychological help scale-short form, the disclosure expectations scale, the scale of suicide ideation, the stigma of suicide scale-short form, the literacy of suicide scale, and the depression anxiety stress scales were administered to 504 college students. A total of 51 students were classified in the high-schizotypy group, and 50 were classified in the low-schizotypy group.

RESULTS: High-schizotypal students experienced significantly more suicidal ideation, had greater literacy of suicide, had more glorification of suicide, had higher anticipated risks of disclosure and more negative help-seeking attitudes than low-schizotypal students. After controlling for sociodemographic (age, gender, income and tobacco use) and psychosocial variables (personal psychiatric history, family history of suicide, personal history of suicide attempt[s]), depression and suicide ideation), disclosure expectations had both a significant negative independent effect through anticipated risks, and a positive independent effect through anticipated benefits, on high-schizotypal students' help-seeking attitudes.

CONCLUSION: The apprehension and reluctance to seek help found in high-schizotypal students highlight an urgent need to further understand barriers to help-seeking among at-risk adolescents, and what may motivate them to reach out for support when they are more at-risk for suicide.


Language: en

Keywords

suicide; disclosure; stigma; schizotypy; help-seeking

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print