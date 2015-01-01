Abstract

A novel map display concept named Mirror in the Sky (MitS) has been introduced to improve performance and reduce workload in navigation tasks. However, this display will be novel to most users and as such, an evaluation of MitS in comparison with more conventional map formats is warranted. This study investigated the effects of map display format (MitS vs. north-up and track-up maps) and user expertise on mental workload and performance, using both soldiers (experts) and civilians (novices) as participants. Participants followed a prescribed route to a destination in a virtual environment (route following task) while also performing a secondary task (detection response task). Soldiers generally performed better than civilians. Soldiers reported a higher MWL with MitS than with the north-up map, whereas civilians reported a higher MWL with MitS than with the track-up map. Regardless of user expertise, there were performance and workload challenges with MitS, despite its potential.Practitioner Summary: A new map display concept called Mirror in the Sky (MitS) was compared with two conventional map formats: a north-up and track-up map. The experiment tested soldier and civilian users in a route following task. Both groups got further into the route and had fewer obstacle collisions with north-up and track-up maps than they did with the MitS map. MWL measures generally indicated higher workload with MitS.

