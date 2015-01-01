Abstract

A systematic review was conducted to evaluate the relationship between occupational neck flexion angles and neck problems. The synthesized findings were used to answer three research questions: 1) Is there a positive/negative relationship between neck flexion and neck problems? 2) What is the appropriate angular threshold for neck flexion as a risk factor for neck problems? 3) What are the gaps in our current knowledge? A review of 21 papers revealed 1) a consistent positive correlation between neck flexion and neck problems, and 2) a neck flexion angle of 20° as the most evidence-based (not necessarily the best) cut-off angle separating high- and low-risk neck flexion postures. Future research should focus on the 1) continuous collection of three-dimensional neck postures through longitudinal studies to quantify cumulative exposures of neck postures, and 2) development of standard descriptions of "neck problems" and "neck flexion" to facilitate the development of a dose-response relationship.



Practitioner Summary: Practitioners depend on thresholds for evaluating neck postural exposure using work assessment tools; however, the scientific basis for this is unclear. This systematic review investigated the angular threshold for neck flexion and found 20° of neck flexion with the greatest evidence-based support as the threshold for high-risk neck postural exposure.

