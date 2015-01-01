Abstract

We report our experience with an 8-year-old boy who incurred a traumatic rupture of the urinary bladder due to a fall from a chair-type ski lift. This boy felt like he needed to urinate before getting on the lift, but he did not do so. He was trembling from the sensation of needing to urinate and fell from the lift while it was at least 6 m in the air. He complained of abdominal pain, and on-site emergency physicians performed focused assessment with sonography for trauma, which showed fluid in the abdomen. He subsequently developed abdominal guarding. Enhanced abdominal computed tomography revealed a rupture of the urinary bladder. At laparotomy, two ruptures were seen along the dome of the bladder; the bladder wall was repaired in three layers. The patient was discharged with a cast on his foot for a fracture of the left heel bone on postoperative day 16.

