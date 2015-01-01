SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Tatekawa Y. J. Surg. Case Rep. 2021; 2021(8): rjab395.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Oxford University Press)

DOI

10.1093/jscr/rjab395

PMID

34476083

Abstract

We report our experience with an 8-year-old boy who incurred a traumatic rupture of the urinary bladder due to a fall from a chair-type ski lift. This boy felt like he needed to urinate before getting on the lift, but he did not do so. He was trembling from the sensation of needing to urinate and fell from the lift while it was at least 6 m in the air. He complained of abdominal pain, and on-site emergency physicians performed focused assessment with sonography for trauma, which showed fluid in the abdomen. He subsequently developed abdominal guarding. Enhanced abdominal computed tomography revealed a rupture of the urinary bladder. At laparotomy, two ruptures were seen along the dome of the bladder; the bladder wall was repaired in three layers. The patient was discharged with a cast on his foot for a fracture of the left heel bone on postoperative day 16.


Language: en

Keywords

chair lift; fall accident; traumatic; urinary bladder rupture

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print