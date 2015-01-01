Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Many children are discharged from the pediatric emergency department (PED) with incomplete or inappropriate instructions following a concussion. Our objective was to evaluate the effectiveness of a simple intervention in improving discharge instruction disbursement and completeness following PED diagnosis of concussion.



METHODS: A pre/post intervention study of 935 patients (375 preintervention and 560 postintervention) ages 5-19, diagnosed with a concussion and discharged from the PED between July 2016 and November 2019, was performed at a single United States pediatric tertiary-care center. Dedicated provider education sessions were held, and a consensus guideline-based set of discharge instructions were implemented in the electronic health record. Primary outcomes included the presence of return-to-play (RTP) instructions, return-to-learn (RTL) instructions, follow-up recommendations, and "complete" discharge (ie, all 3 components present). Statistical process control charts were generated and tested for special cause variation.



RESULTS: More patients received instructions for RTP (87% versus 59%) and RTL (60% versus 3%), and a complete discharge was more frequent (45% versus 2%), following the conclusion of the intervention. Only the improvement in RTP instructions was completely sustained into the following academic year, whereas RTL and complete discharge rates declined to 27% and 20%, respectively.



CONCLUSIONS: A simple, low-cost intervention such as peer-to-peer education and consensus guideline-based discharge instruction templates can significantly improve discharge readiness after pediatric concussion. Further work is needed to maintain progress and continue improvements, at our large academic trauma center.

