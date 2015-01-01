Abstract

The Gutenberg Gait Database comprises data of 350 healthy individuals recorded in our laboratory over the past seven years. The database contains ground reaction force (GRF) and center of pressure (COP) data of two consecutive steps measured - by two force plates embedded in the ground - during level overground walking at self-selected walking speed. The database includes participants of varying ages, from 11 to 64 years. For each participant, up to eight gait analysis sessions were recorded, with each session comprising at least eight gait trials. The database provides unprocessed (raw) and processed (ready-to-use) data, including three-dimensional GRF and two-dimensional COP signals during the stance phase. These data records offer new possibilities for future studies on human gait, e.g., the application as a reference set for the analysis of pathological gait patterns, or for automatic classification using machine learning. In the future, the database will be expanded continuously to obtain an even larger and well-balanced database with respect to age, sex, and other gait-specific factors.

