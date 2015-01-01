Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Cerebral contusions (CC) represent a frequent lesion in traumatic brain injury, with potential morbidity from mass effect and tissue loss. Better understanding of the mechanical etiology will help to improve head protection. The goal of this study is to investigate the threshold for mechanical impact parameters to induce CC in an in vivo porcine controlled cortical impact model.



METHODS: Thirty-four adult male pigs underwent craniotomy and controlled cortical impact with a hemispherical tip on intact dura under general anesthesia. Peak impact depth varied between 1.1 and 12.6 mm, and impact velocity between 0.4 and 2.2 m/s while the dwell time was kept at 200 ms. Two days following impact, the animals underwent magnetic resonance (MR) imaging of the brain, and were subsequently sacrificed for brain extraction. CC damage was investigated by magnetic resonance imaging and histology.



RESULTS: All animals recovered from the impact without overt neurological deficit. Provoked injuries were histologically confirmed to be CC. Decreasing probability of cortical damage and white matter edema volume was observed with decreasing impact depth and velocity. No CC could be demonstrated below a product of impact depth and velocity of 0.8 mm*m/s, whereas the probability for CC was one third below 15 mm*m/s. The threshold for CC development as estimated from the current series of experiments, was situated at an impact depth of 2.0 mm and impact velocity of 0.4 m/s.



CONCLUSION: Mechanical thresholds for CC development could be explored in the current porcine controlled cortical impact model.



FINDINGS will be used to further refine a cerebral contusion porcine model with volumetric histology data in light of future finite element cerebral contusion validation studies.

