SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Tuncali B, Temizkan Kırkayak AG, Zeyneloğlu P. Ulus. Travma Acil Cerrahi Derg. 2021; 27(5): 595-599.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Ulusal Travma ve Acil Cerrahi Dernegi)

DOI

10.14744/tjtes.2020.27367

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Lactic acidosis is the most important and life-threatening side effect of metformin that is widely used in the treatment of type 2 diabetes mellitus. In this case report, two cases who were treated in our intensive care unit for lactic acidosis due to high-dose metformin intake for suicidal purposes are presented. The first patient could be successfully treated with continuous venous-venous hemodiafiltration (CVVHDF) and supportive therapy. The second case required endotracheal intubation and mechanical ventilation in addition to CVVHDF and supportive therapy due to delay in treatment.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print