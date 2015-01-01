|
Citation
|
Tuncali B, Temizkan Kırkayak AG, Zeyneloğlu P. Ulus. Travma Acil Cerrahi Derg. 2021; 27(5): 595-599.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Ulusal Travma ve Acil Cerrahi Dernegi)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Lactic acidosis is the most important and life-threatening side effect of metformin that is widely used in the treatment of type 2 diabetes mellitus. In this case report, two cases who were treated in our intensive care unit for lactic acidosis due to high-dose metformin intake for suicidal purposes are presented. The first patient could be successfully treated with continuous venous-venous hemodiafiltration (CVVHDF) and supportive therapy. The second case required endotracheal intubation and mechanical ventilation in addition to CVVHDF and supportive therapy due to delay in treatment.
Language: en