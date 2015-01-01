Abstract

PURPOSE This study aims to examine primary care physicians who are in a tenable position to identify signs of abuse in older adults as well as provide an opportunity to safeguard them from abuse. Yet little is known about their clinical decision-making process during a clinic visit to detect abuse of older adults and provide adequate support in the Caribbean.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH Fourteen primary care physicians working in a government operated free clinic were interviewed about their clinical decision-making process, in a narrative analysis format on the small island state of Trinidad and Tobago.



FINDINGS Primary care physicians expressed lack of knowledge about the primary health-care clinics' protocols and procedures regarding abuse of older adults. Lack of attendance to educational in-service programs on recognizing and reporting abuse of older adults. A hands-off approach with non-medical abuse issues. Last there is no uniform assessments among the different types of physicians. Practical implications Although these findings are among primary care physicians located in Trinidad and Tobago, the context may be applied to primary care settings in other Caribbean islands. Major focus should be geared towards increasing awareness among the public and health-care professionals.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE Sparse research on small island states regarding safeguarding policies for older adults who experience abuse.

