|
Citation
|
Nabukeera M. J. Adult Prot. 2020; 23(2): 116-133.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Emerald Group Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE The purpose of this paper is to understand the challenges related to fighting gender-based violence (GBV) victims during the lockdown in Uganda and suggest prevention and response to GBV and domestic violence victims and stakeholders amidst the deadly novel coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Challenges; Domestic violence (DV); Gender-based violence (GBV); Legal framework; Prevention and response; Violence against women (VAW)