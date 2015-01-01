Abstract

PURPOSE The purpose of this paper is to understand the challenges related to fighting gender-based violence (GBV) victims during the lockdown in Uganda and suggest prevention and response to GBV and domestic violence victims and stakeholders amidst the deadly novel coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH Content analysis was used to collect data to answer the objective of the study. Relevant documents that related to prevention and response to GBV amidst the deadly novel coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic were reviewed i.e. both print ((inter)-national newspapers i.e. monitor and newspaper), electronic (television and radio) and social media (Facebook and Twitter) and presidential addresses on Covid-19.



FINDINGS The usual mechanisms that victims go through to report are curtailed and the lockdown and quarantine presented the perpetrators the perfect environment to continue disrespecting victims, as everyone was required to respect the stay at home orders, hence it gave fertile ground for isolation and control of the victims.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE Proposing prevention and response to GBV during the coronavirus novel Covid-19 pandemic lockdown in Uganda.

