|
Citation
|
Scott J, Weatherhead S, Manthorpe J. J. Adult Prot. 2021; 23(4): 238-252.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Emerald Group Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards (DoLS), as part of the Mental Capacity Act 2005 (DoLS, 2007), was established to provide a legal framework for decision-making in respect of adults who lack capacity to make decisions in relation to their care and residence in England and Wales. The purpose of this study was to explore the DoLS decision-making process from the perspectives of health and social care practitioners when working with individuals with an acquired brain injury (ABI).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Brain injury; Decision-making; Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards (DoLS); Grounded theory; Liberty Protection Safeguards; Mental Capacity Act (MCA)