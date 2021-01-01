Abstract

Suicide rates among veterans are routinely higher than among civilians. Notably, rural veterans appear to be at an even greater risk than urban veterans. Though researchers have endeavored to understand veteran suicide through the lens of the interpersonal theory of suicide (IPTS), none have done so with rural samples. This study evaluated the contribution of two IPTS constructs, perceived burdensomeness and thwarted belongingness, to suicide risk in a sample of rural veterans. The sample included 100 veterans receiving psychological services at a rural Veterans Affairs (VA) community-based outpatient clinic (CBOC) in Louisiana. To assist with diagnostic clarification and treatment planning, veterans completed a brief battery of self-report questionnaires. Consistent with emerging evidence, perceived burdensomeness, but not thwarted belongingness, predicted suicidal ideation, plans, preparations, and intent after controlling for depression symptom severity. Contrary to theory and hypothesis, the synergistic interaction of perceived burdensomeness and thwarted belongingness was nonsignificant. Future efforts toward developing scalable interventions that target perceived burdensomeness may help reduce suicide rates among this at-risk subpopulation. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2021 APA, all rights reserved)

Language: en