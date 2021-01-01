Abstract

In the rural state of Oklahoma, suicide rates are nearly double the U.S. national average. Self-harm behaviors are among the risk factors for suicide and are believed to regulate negative emotions such as depression and anxiety. LGBTQ + transitional youth in rural areas are likely to experience elevated rates of depression, anxiety, and stress, relative to heterosexual, cisgender populations. In an effort to identify emotional and behavioral dynamics that may underlie self-harm in a rural state, 316 LGBTQ + transitional youth in Oklahoma were recruited. Participants completed measures of negative affect, emotion regulation, outness, and self-harm. A cluster analysis was conducted to identify distress-related trends in the data and identified clusters of high, moderate, and low distress groups. Chi-square analyses identified associations among groups based on gender expression, gender identity, sexual orientation, education, and homelessness. A regression equation identified predictors of self-harm. Cluster analysis results informed hierarchical organization of a linear regression equation in which the study team controlled for between-group differences and outness. In the final regression model [F (10, 305) = 14.20, p <.001], distress, emotion dysregulation, education variables, homelessness, and outness predicted self-harm behaviors. Implications of study findings for the distribution of resources and guidance for healthcare professionals and community advocates are discussed. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2021 APA, all rights reserved)

