Abstract

This cross-sectional survey was carried out among nursing students (n=223) to examine their attitudes towards suicide and their role in suicide prevention. The data were collected by administering a Suicide Attitude questionnaire. The majority (68.7%) of nursing students had positive attitudes towards suicide with more favorable attitudes in the "Professional role, work, and care" (33.08±4.21) domain, followed by 'Morality and mental illness' (20.80±3.61) and 'Communication and attention' (13.60±2.81). In addition, age and education were significantly different in participants' attitudes towards suicide (p<0.05). The results suggest that nursing students need culturally relevant suicide education programs to provide optimal care to suicide victims.

