Schuler KR, Basu N, Burcak A, Smith PN. J. Aggress. Confl. Peace Res. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Emerald Group Publishing)
unavailable
PURPOSE Suicide is a public health crisis that differentially affects racial and ethnic groups. Suicide is a public health crisis that differentially affects racial and ethnic groups. American Indians had the highest per capita suicide rates (11.1 for females and 33.4 for males) followed by White Americans (8.0 for females and 29.8 for males; Centers for Disease Control, 2019). There is an emerging focus on racial/ethnic disparities in suicide prevention research. Prior studies suggest that more accepting attitudes toward suicide are associated with elevated suicide risk status. As such, this study aims to examine the association between racial/ethnic identity and three attitude domains: the right to die, interpersonal gestures and resilience.
Attitudes; Beliefs; Black; Ethnicity; Native American; Race; Suicide