Ujene IG, Ojedokun U. J. Aggress. Confl. Peace Res. 2021; 13(1): 50-60.
PURPOSE Despite the fact that Nigeria's transition from military rule to democracy is over two decades, violence targeting journalists still remains a recurring issue. On this basis, this paper aims to examine patterns of violent attacks targeting journalists in Lagos, Nigeria.
Journalism; Journalists; Lagos; Victimisation; Violence; Violent attacks