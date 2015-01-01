Abstract

PURPOSE The purpose of this paper is to consider the utility of school-based research for studying gangs and gang members. Police-researcher collaborations have led to considerable advancements in the understanding of gang involvement and its consequences. But the current social environment should encourage scholars to take stock of alternative methodologies to examine gang-related questions.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH In this paper, the authors reflect on the advantages of school-based research designs for studying gang affiliated youth, primarily contrasting the data derived from school-based designs to official data from police.



FINDINGS xSpecifically, the authors discuss the key advantages of school-based survey research, identify concerns that can arise from such designs and offer recommendations as to how to mitigate such concerns.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE This paper provides a discussion on the utility of gang-related research and guidance on addressing potential limitations.

Language: en