Citation
Van Hellemont E, Densley J. J. Aggress. Confl. Peace Res. 2021; 13(2/3): 136-147.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Emerald Group Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
PURPOSE In their 1999 classic, Crime is Not the Problem, Zimring and Hawkins changed the way criminologists thought about crime and violence simply by forcing us to distinguish between them. In so doing, they advanced an agenda for a more effective response to the real "crime" problem in America - violence. In this short commentary, the authors apply this logic to gang research and responses. The authors argue police fall short in responding to "gangs" because researchers and policymakers have defined them in terms of criminal behaviour writ large, not the problem that really needs policing - the precise social and spatial dynamics of gang violence. The purpose of this paper is to stand on the shoulders of others who have stated violence trumps gangs when it comes to policy and practice and provide a conceptual review of the literature that captures mainstream and critical perspectives on gangs and offers both sides some common ground to start from as they contemplate "policing" gangs with or without police.
Language: en
Keywords
Critical criminology; Databases; Eurogang; Eurogang definition; Gangs; Policing; Violence