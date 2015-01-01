SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Grove JL, Carlson SE, Parkhurst KA, Smith TW. Death Stud. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/07481187.2021.1964109

unavailable

Insomnia is a risk factor for suicidal thoughts and behaviors. The present study examined the role of pre-sleep arousal in this association. Seventy-eight adults (Mage = 24.28, 56% had recent history of suicidal thoughts and behaviors) attended two lab visits over four consecutive days. We tested if generally experienced self-reported pre-sleep arousal explained the association between self-report insomnia symptoms experienced over the past two weeks and past week-suicidal ideation.

RESULTS indicated full mediation for pre-sleep cognitive arousal, but not somatic arousal. Pre-sleep cognitive arousal could be a key variable linking insomnia symptoms to suicide risk.


Language: en
