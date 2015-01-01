SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Khalaf DIA, Abd A. Journal of the college of basic education 2021; 27(110): 631-654.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The Relationship between social Extremism and distressing childhood experience this research basically aims to identify the relationship between social Extremism and distressing childhood experience among middle school. The research sample reached (100) students from preparatory schools in Aby-Grab. Al-karkh, the tow researchers reached the following results:1-none of the among school students social Extremism.2- none of the among school students distressing childhood experience3-there is a relationship between social Extremism and distressing childhood experience although they are not found in the research sample.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print