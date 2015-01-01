Abstract

The cooperative-intelligent transport systems (C-ITS) shares useful real-time traffic information including upcoming hazards in support of vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) wireless communications. The safety applications provided in the C-ITS environment allow the driver to respond quickly to unexpected hazardous situations and to prevent accidents. This study aims to quantitatively evaluate the safety benefits of C-ITS when the in-vehicle warning information is provided. A novel feature of this study is to use a multi-agent driving simulation method capable of analyzing vehicle interactions between a subject vehicle and a preceding vehicle in terms of crash risks. The crash potential index (CPI) is adopted to evaluate rear-end crash risks, and various compliance levels of C-ITS drivers are further taken into consideration in the analysis. In case the subject vehicle received the warning information was defined as the "With" scenario, and the case that the subject vehicle did not receive the warning information was defined as the "Without" scenario. In addition, to analyze the impact of providing alert information on traffic safety from compliance rates, it is defined in this study that drivers comply with given warning information in the case where the speed and CPI decrease after the warning message is displayed. And the changes in the probability of accidents caused by the subject's compliance rate were compared.



RESULTS showed that the driving speeds and CPIs of the "With" scenarios were lower compared to the "Without" scenario, and 55.81% of CPI reduction was achievable due to the warning information provision. According to the CPI effectiveness analysis on the compliance rate, the average CPI decreased as the compliance rate increased. When all the drivers complied with the warning information in the C-ITS environment, the crash potential was reduced by 67.86% compared to the case that all drivers did not comply with the warning information. The outcomes of this study are expected to be useful as a fundamental for developing effective policies to fully exploit the benefits of C-ITS applications.



Cooperative-Intelligent Transport Systems(C-ITS)은 차량과 차량, 차량과 인프라 간의 V2X 통신을 기반으로 전방의 위험 상황 정보를 운전자에게 실시간으로 제공한다. C-ITS 환경에서 제공되는 전방 위험상황 정보를 통해 운전자는 예기치 않은 위험 요소를 사전에 인지하고 신속하게 대응하여 사고를 예방하는 것이 가능하다. 본 연구의 목적은 C-ITS 환경에서 차량 내 경고 정보 제공에 대한 효과를 교통안전 측면에서 정량적으로 평가하는 것이다. 본 연구에서는 Multi-agent 주행시뮬레이터를 이용하여 주체 차량과 선행 차량 간의 상호 작용을 분석하였다는 점에서 기존연구와 차별성을 갖는다. 사고 발생 개연성을 정량적으로 평가하기 위한 평가지표로 주행 속도와 후미추돌 사고위험도를 나타내는 Crash Potential Index(CPI)를 사용하였다. 실험 시나리오는 주체차량에 경고 정보를 제공한 "With"시나리오와 경고 정보를 제공하지 않은 "Without"시나리오로 설정하였다. 또한 순응률에 따른 경고 정보 제공이 교통안전성에 미치는 영향을 분석하기 위해 경고 정보 제공 시 피실험자의 속도 및 CPI가 감소한 경우를 순응으로 정의하고, 피실험자의 순응률에 따른 사고 발생 개연성 변화를 비교하였다. 분석 결과, 경고 정보를 제공한 경우의 주행 속도 및 CPI가 경고 정보를 제공하지 않은 경우에 비해 감소하였으며 경고 정보를 제공 시 약 55.81%의 사고 발생 개연성 감소 효과가 있는 것으로 나타났다. 또한 순응률이 증가함에 따라 평균 CPI는 감소하며, 순응률이 100%인 경우가 순응률 0%인 경우에 비해 사고 발생 개연성이 약 67.86% 감소하는 것으로 나타났다. 즉 C-ITS 환경에서의 경고 정보 제공은 사고 발생 개연성을 감소시키고, 운전자의 순응률이 증가할수록 사고 발생 개연성 감소 효과가 증가하는 것으로 판단된다. 본 연구의 결과는 C-ITS 환경에서 순응률 향상을 통한 교통안전 개선 효과를 제고하기 위해 차량 내 경고 정보 서비스의 개발 및 운영관리 방안 수립 시 기초자료로 활용될 수 있을 것으로 기대된다.

