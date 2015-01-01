Abstract

Roadway lane lines can provide drivers not only information on the continuous flow of traffic movement but also helpful information for proper lane positioning. In the overseas, widening lane line width is applied to consider traffic safety (i.g. sudden curve section, black spot) for convenient to recognize by elderly drivers. In Korea, the lane line width on expressway is designed as 10-15cm, but some countries have tried and operated wider lane line width for high risk areas. However, since the thickness of the lane line width can have various effects depending on the section characteristics, it must be appropriately used according to the situation. In this study, the effects of widening lane line width on different expressway facilities (i.e. straight sections, curved sections, and off-ramp) were evaluated to enhance traffic safety. Driving simulation experiments were conducted to analyze driving behaviour and performance based on changes of lane line width. Two groups of participants were formed based on age 50 to reflect the characteristics of the elderly drivers. The results showed that non-elderly drivers under 50 ages improved longitudinal safety in daytime in mainline straight sections. Also, semi-elderly drivers over 50 ages were found to be performing safety driving behaviour in off-ramp. The results derived from this study are expected to provide helpful insights to traffic engineers and policy makers to improve expressway safety.



===



차선폭원은 운전자에게 연속적인 주행 흐름에 대한 정보를 제공할 뿐만 아니라 도로 선형 정보 및 적정 차선 위치 등에 대해 사전에 파악할 수 있도록 도움을 제공하는 기능을 한다. 국외에서는 급격한 커브구간 또는 사고다발구간 등 교통안전을 고려하거나 고령운전자의 명확하고 편리한 차선 인식을 위해 차선폭원을 넓혀 적용하고 있다. 국내 고속도로에서는 차선폭원을 10-15cm로 규정하여 운영하고 있으나 일부 해외 국가에서는 교통안전을 고려하여 위험구간에 대해 기존 차선폭원을 넓혀 운영하고 있다. 하지만 차선폭원 두께는 적용 구간 및 용도에 따라 다양한 효과를 나타낼 수 있기 때문에 상황에 맞게 적절히 사용해야 한다. 이에 따라 본 연구에서는 고속도로 기본구간인 본선구간(직선/곡선) 및 진출램프에 대하여 차선폭원 넓힘 대책의 심층 분석을 통해 국내 고속도로 도입 방안을 검토하였다. 차선폭원 변화에 따른 안전성 평가를 위해 주행 시뮬레이터를 활용하여 운전자 주행행태를 분석하였으며 고령운전자의 특성을 반영하기 위해 50세를 기준으로 준고령/비고령 운전자를 구분하여 결과를 비교하였다. 50세 미만의 비고령운전자는 주간 직선구간에서 종방향 안전성이 향상된 것으로 나타났으며 50세 이상 준고령운전자는 주간 램프구간에서 횡방향 및 종방향 주행 안전성이 향상된 것으로 도출되었다. 본 연구에서 도출된 주요 결과는 향후 도로 설계 시 도로 이용자를 만족시키기 위한 기초자료로써 활용될 수 있을 것으로 기대된다.

Language: ko