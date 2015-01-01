Abstract

A total of 30 subjects were tested in the study. A survey has drawn up a plan to provide appropriate risk situation information. Pre-experimental surveys and post-experimental surveys have shown that drivers prefer to provide a combination of risk situation information with visual and auditory warnings while driving. In addition, eye-catching data were collected from the vehicle simulator environment, using the eye-tracker. The collected data were analyzed to derive the optimal location for providing appropriate risk information. The collected driver's eye rate data was processed and the result data was processed into six eye regions.



RESULTS of the processed six regions were analyzed for one-way layout variance with a 95% significant probability. A one-way layout analysis of variance confirmed that there was a difference in the driver's eye sight rate between the regions. The Duncan Test follow-up analysis confirmed that the six regions were formed in a total of three groups. The most closely watched areas were drawn above the vehicle handlebar. It was analyzed that the view of the front of the vehicle handlewall dashboard, that is, the driver's front view, can be checked due to the peripheral vision even when he or she is watching the front of the vehicle while driving. Through two surveys and an experiment using an eye tracker in the vehicle simulator environment, 1) the proper risk situation information was derived as a combination of visual and auditory measures, and 2) the appropriate risk situation information location was derived as the dashboard location of the vehicle handle.



본 연구에서 총 30명의 피실험자를 대상으로 실험을 진행하였다. 설문 조사를 통해 적정 위험상황 정보 제공 방안을 도출하였다. 실험 전 설문, 실험 후 설문을 통해 운전자들은 주행 중 시각적 경고와 청각적 경고의 복합적인 위험 상황 정보 제공 방안을 선호하는 것으로 분석되었다. 또한 차량 시뮬레이터 환경에서 아이트래커를 활용하여 운전자의 주행 중 시선 주시율 데이터를 수집하였다. 수집된 데이터를 분석하여 적정 위험정보 정보제공 최적 위치를 도출하였다. 수집된 운전자 시선 주시율 데이터를 가공하여 6개 주시 권역으로 결과 데이터를 가공하였다. 가공된 6개 권역의 결과 데이터를 유의확률 95%로 일원배치 분산분석을 수행하였다. 일원배치 분산분석 결과 각 권역 간 운전자 시선 주시율의 차이가 있음을 확인하였다. Duncan Test 사후 분석을 통해 6개 권역이 총 3개의 그룹으로 형성 됨을 확인하였다. 가장 주시율이 높은 권역은 차량 핸들부 대시보드 위로 도출되었다. 이는 주행 중 차량 핸들부 대시보드위 즉, 운전자 정면을 주시하고 있어도 주변시로 인해 정면의 시야를 다 확인 할 수 있는 것으로 분석하였다.

Language: ko