Abstract

Understanding of driving behaivor in the high-speed driving environment of 140km/h based on scientific analyses is the basis to derive effective safety countermeasures for the crash prevention. In particular, the lateral driving behavior in the horizontal curves by the driver's driving ability is an important element in safety analysis. Elderly drivers, in general, have lower physical and congnitive capabilities than non-elderly drivers. Therefore, it is necessary to evaluate the driving safety of an elderly driver when driving in horizontal curves at high-speed conditions. The purpose of this study is to derive effective evaluation indicators to represent the lateral driving safety of elderly drivers, and to identify unsafe road sections based on the analysis of derives indicators. A large-scale driving simulator equipped with a real-time vehicle dynamics simulation system was used for conducting driving simulation experiments with 71 participants. Both the rate of run-off the lane and the standard deviation of lateral acceleration were identified as promising indicators to evaluate the lateral safety of elderly drivers. Regarding the unsafe road sections, it was found that road segments including horizontal curves less than 3,000m of curve radius, downhill, convex slope, and a continuous tunnel sections would negatively affect expected to be used as fundamentals for traffic safety management strategies to address elderly driver's safety in high-speed driving conditions.



===



140km/h 수준의 초고속주행 환경에서 운전자의 주행행태를 과학적으로 분석하고 이해하는 것은 교통사고 예방을 위한 도로설계 및 안전시설 설치의 근간이 된다. 운전자의 주행능력에 따른 곡선부에서의 운전자 횡방향 주행행태 변화는 안전성 분석 시 중요한 평가대상이다. 일반적으로 고령 운전자의 경우 비고령 운전자보다 신체적 능력 및 인지 ‧ 판단 능력이 저하되므로 횡방향 주행행태가 주행안전성에 영향을 미칠 수 있다. 따라서 곡선부 초고속주행 시 고령 운전자에 대한 주행안전성 평가가 필요하다. 본 연구의 목적은 곡선부 초고속주행 시 고령 운전자의 횡방향 주행안전성을 나타낼 수 있는 평가지표를 선정하고, 주행안전성 취약구간을 도출하는 것이다. 본 연구의 분석대상은 현재 설계속도 140km/h로 설계되고 공사가 진행중인 서울-세종 고속도로의 안성-용인 구간으로 설정하였으며 실시간 차량 동역학 시뮬레이션 시스템이 탑재된 초대형 도로주행 시뮬레이터를 이용하여 다양한 연령층의 운전자 71명에 대한 주행 데이터를 수집하였다. 연구 결과, 고령 운전자의 주행안전성을 나타낼 수 있는 대표 평가지표를 차로이탈률과 횡방향 가속도 표준편차로 선정하고 설계구간별로 산출된 평가지표에 따라 주행안전성이 취약한 상위 5개의 설계구간을 도출하였다. 주행안전성 취약구간은 주로 평면곡선 반지름이 3,000m 미만이고 내리막 혹은 볼록 경사와 연속터널 구간이 포함되는 것으로 나타났다. 주행안전성 취약구간에서는 고령 운전자의 시인성 저하 및 핸들조작 미숙으로 평면선형의 변화에 적절하게 대응하지 못해 주행안전성이 저조한 것으로 판단된다. 본 연구의 결과는 기존 도로의 제한속도 상향 및 초고속도로 설계에 관한 교통안전관리 방안 마련을 위한 기초자료로 활용될 수 있을 것으로 기대된다.

