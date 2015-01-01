|
Jung A, Jang J, Park H, Oh C. J. Korean Soc. Transp. 2021; 39(3): 280-298.
곡선부 초고속주행 시 고령 운전자의 횡방향 주행안전성 평가 연구
Understanding of driving behaivor in the high-speed driving environment of 140km/h based on scientific analyses is the basis to derive effective safety countermeasures for the crash prevention. In particular, the lateral driving behavior in the horizontal curves by the driver's driving ability is an important element in safety analysis. Elderly drivers, in general, have lower physical and congnitive capabilities than non-elderly drivers. Therefore, it is necessary to evaluate the driving safety of an elderly driver when driving in horizontal curves at high-speed conditions. The purpose of this study is to derive effective evaluation indicators to represent the lateral driving safety of elderly drivers, and to identify unsafe road sections based on the analysis of derives indicators. A large-scale driving simulator equipped with a real-time vehicle dynamics simulation system was used for conducting driving simulation experiments with 71 participants. Both the rate of run-off the lane and the standard deviation of lateral acceleration were identified as promising indicators to evaluate the lateral safety of elderly drivers. Regarding the unsafe road sections, it was found that road segments including horizontal curves less than 3,000m of curve radius, downhill, convex slope, and a continuous tunnel sections would negatively affect expected to be used as fundamentals for traffic safety management strategies to address elderly driver's safety in high-speed driving conditions.
Language: ko