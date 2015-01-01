Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Anger, as a major factor in traffic accidents and beatings, plays an important role in the mortality of the people. According to the statistics from the World Health Organization, beatings and traffic accidents are predominant causes of trauma incidents. An increase in violence, as a risk factor, is effective in traumatic and mental health injuries and has an important role in creating incidents. This study aimed to compare anger control and its relationship with mental health in trauma patients after incidents. Method: This cross-sectional study was conducted in Shahid Rajaee Hospital affiliated to Shiraz University of Medical Sciences, Shiraz, Iran, on 214 patients who were selected based on systematic randomization using the available sampling method. Novacochr('39')s Anger Control Questionnaire, as a standard questionnaire, and General Mental Health Questionnaire were used for comparing the anger control and assessing the mental health, respectively. The collected data were analyzed in SPSS software (Version. 18) using the independent t-test and Pearson correlation coefficient. A p-value less than 0.05 was considered statistically significant. Results: According to the results of demographic characteristics, the mean age of the patients was 32.65±8.318 years. Out of 214 patients who participated in this study, 120 and 94 cases were injured by beatings and traffic accidents, respectively. The results of statistical analysis indicated a significant relationship between mental health and anger control in these subjects. Conclusion: The injury caused by an increase in violence in traffic accidents and beatings is a dangerous risk factor lurking in the population, which leads to irreparable damages to the countrychr('39')s economy. These findings showed a significant relationship between anger control and mental health in the two groups of traffic accidents and beatings. Therefore, the development of anger control training packages can reduce damages caused by anger in people.

Language: en