Barrett AJ, Taylor SL, Kopak AM, Hoffmann NG. J. Crim. Psychol. 2020; 11(1): 21-29.
(Copyright © 2020, Emerald Group Publishing)
PURPOSE Despite ranking among the most prevalent mental health conditions and their likely contributions to violent offending, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), panic disorder (PD) and alcohol use disorder (AUD) have not been examined closely among adult males detained in rural jails. The purpose of this paper is to assess the prevalence of co-occurring PTSD, PD and AUD within this population and identify their associations with violent offenses.
Alcohol use disorder; Behavioral health; Detainees; Jail; Mental health; Panic disorder; Post-traumatic stress disorder; Violence